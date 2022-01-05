Promote education in consonance with NEP-2020: LG Sinha

Jammu, Jan 5: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday called for promoting education in consonance with NEP-2020, incorporating latest technological interventions for holistic development of students.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that he was interacting with the members of a delegation of educationists led by Waqf Development Committee of Union Ministry of Minority Affairs Chairperson Darakhshan Andrabi who called on him at Raj Bhavan here.
Andrabi expressed gratitude to the LG for the recent initiatives and futuristic reforms brought in J&K’s education sector. The members of the delegation discussed with the LG their roadmap of educational initiatives in J&K promoting utilitarian and universal education.
The LG while interacting with the members of the delegation assured them of all support of the J&K administration for their endeavours in the education sector.