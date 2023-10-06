Property tax in J&K deferred till further orders; Chamber hails decision

Jammu, Oct 6: After extending the date for imposition of Property Tax in Municipal Corporations and other Municipalities on a number of occasions, the government has finally deferred it till “such date as it (government) may notify.”
The development has come as uncertainty reigns supreme vis-à-vis the conduct of elections to Urban Local Bodies, the term of which is expiring next month.
Much-hyped J&K BJP Core group meeting with the Union Home Minister last month has further fuelled speculations over the prospects of delayed ULB and Panchayat polls, in the absence of any official word. Significantly during the meetings with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda, J&K (BJP) Core Group had brought forth the public resentment over imposition of property tax.
On September 30, 2023, J&K Housing and Urban Development Department (HUDD) issued two notifications modifying proviso to Rule 5 of Jammu and Kashmir Property Tax (Municipal Corporation) Rules, 2023.
“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 143A of the Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Corporation Act, 2nted 000, the Government hereby directs that in proviso to Rule 5 of Jammu and Kashmir Property Tax (Municipal Corporation) Rules, 2023, for the figures and words “30th September, 2023”, the words “such date as the Government may notify” shall be substituted,” read a notification (SO 505) issued by J&K Housing and Urban Development Department (HUDD) Principal Secretary Prashant Goyal.
“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 71-A of the Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Act, 2000, the Government hereby directs that in proviso to Rule 5 of Jammu and Kashmir Property Tax (Other Municipalities) Rules, 2023, for the figures and words “30th September, 2023”, the words “such date as the Government may notify” shall be substituted,” read another notification (SO 506) issued by Goyal.
During the meeting, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah had asked J&K BJP leaders to gear up for the parliamentary polls to ensure a consecutive third term for the party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Meanwhile, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI), Jammu has welcomed the decision of J&K government to put the imposition of property tax on hold.
In this regard, a meeting was held at the Chamber House, presided over by Arun Gupta, president of CCI Jammu, and attended by office bearers of the Jammu Chamber.
In the meeting, Gupta expressed sincere gratitude to the Lieutenant Governor for “demonstrating a profound commitment to the aspirations of the Jammu people by honouring the request made by the Jammu Chamber.”
He recalled that the Jammu Chamber had called for suspension of the property tax and had also called Jammu Bandh in this regard. “The overwhelming support from the people of Jammu underscored the importance of this issue within the community,” Gupta said.
The Jammu Chamber president urged the government to initiate a comprehensive dialogue with all stakeholders concerning property tax. He emphasized the necessity of formulating a well-thought-out policy on property tax through extensive discussions with relevant parties. This approach, he believed, would contribute to the development and prosperity of the region.