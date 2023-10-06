Property tax in J&K deferred till further orders; Chamber hails decision

The development has come as uncertainty reigns supreme vis-à-vis the conduct of elections to Urban Local Bodies, the term of which is expiring next month.

Much-hyped J&K BJP Core group meeting with the Union Home Minister last month has further fuelled speculations over the prospects of delayed ULB and Panchayat polls, in the absence of any official word. Significantly during the meetings with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda, J&K (BJP) Core Group had brought forth the public resentment over imposition of property tax.