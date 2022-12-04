Property tax will be another blow: AAP

Jammu, Dec 4: District Development Council member and senior AAP leader TS Tony alleged that government is unleashing tax on citizens of Jammu and Kashmir and new property tax being mulled at Government setup will be a big blow below the belt for the residents of Jammu and Kashmir.
Addressing a press conference, TS Tony, who is also state spokesperson, said that BJP was voted to power in 2014 on slogan that Bahot Hui Mehangai Ki Maar, Ab Ki Baar Modi Sarkar but the government has badly failed on this slogan and inflation rate is rising with each passing day putting a life of common man in hardships.
He said, “ This was not even seen during British rule that a man has to pay tax on Roti but BJP has done this also and now one has to pay tax on Roti, curd and this is a new low form of inflation where a man has to pay tax on meal which was never ever witnessed in the country.”