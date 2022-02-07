Proposed merger of Suchetgarh assembly seat | BDC chairperson among 200 BJP activists tender resignation

Jammu, Feb 7: Over 200 leaders and workers of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) representing different wings and workers up to booth level have submitted their resignation to the party leaders at the BJP headquarters in Trikuta Nagar against the proposed merger of Suchetgarh assembly constituency in R S Pura assembly constituency in the Delimitation Commission’s draft report.
Angered over the snatching of the assembly constituency, the BJP leaders and workers staged a protest demonstration after getting signatures from all the wings and their leaders and went to the BJP headquarter in Trikuta Nagar.
“We resigned from the party and presented collective resignation letters to the organising General Secretary Ashok Koul in the BJP office conveying them about our displeasure about the proposed merger of Suchetgarh assembly constituency with R S Pura,” said BDC Chairperson Tarsem Singh.
He said that all the wings, their heads, and workers had submitted their resignation before the party leaders on Monday and would continue to hold protests unless the Suchetgarh assembly constituency is restored.
Singh said that this constituency has 75,000 votes including 30 percent Schedule Caste votes. However, the RS Pura constituency which has been reserved for Schedule Caste would have no representation from the general category, he said. Singh said that the Suchetgarh assembly constituency came into being in 1996.