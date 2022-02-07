Proposed merger of Suchetgarh assembly seat | BDC chairperson among 200 BJP activists tender resignation

Angered over the snatching of the assembly constituency, the BJP leaders and workers staged a protest demonstration after getting signatures from all the wings and their leaders and went to the BJP headquarter in Trikuta Nagar.

“We resigned from the party and presented collective resignation letters to the organising General Secretary Ashok Koul in the BJP office conveying them about our displeasure about the proposed merger of Suchetgarh assembly constituency with R S Pura,” said BDC Chairperson Tarsem Singh.