Prosecuting Officer mains exam from Feb 14

Jammu, Feb 7: After a comprehensive review of the current situation prevailing due to COVID-19 pandemic, Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (PSC) Monday decided to conduct the J&K Prosecuting Officer mains examination as per notified schedule from February 14 to 24, 2022.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that as per a communiqué received here, the commission has established four examination centres (venues) two each at Jammu and Srinagar.
The venue supervisors have been provided the guidelines of the commission for conduct of examination in these times of pandemic. These guidelines mainly pertained to personal hygiene of candidates, examination functionaries, maintenance of social distancing and wearing of masks by the candidates and examination functionaries all the time.