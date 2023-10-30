Protagonists of Art 370 were themselves its biggest abusers: Dr Jitendra Singh

In this connection, he also referred to many laws and constitutional amendments, which were aimed at public welfare were not extended to J&K, taking the pretext of Article 370 by the then rulers. At the same time, those constitutional amendments, which they found could serve their political ends, were introduced in J&K despite Article 370.

According to a press note, he was delivering “Brigadier Rajinder Singh Memorial Public Lecture” on "Accession of J&K' organised by the Department of Defence and Strategic Studies headed by its Director Dr Virender Koundal in the University of Jammu.

Dr Singh said that the partition of India was gravest blunder in the recent history of world and a self-styled plan of a few ambitious individuals who allowed themselves to be played in the hands of a divisive design of the British rulers.