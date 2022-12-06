Protecting minorities foremost duty of govt: JKPCC

JKPCC, in a statement issued to the press, also asked the central government and UT administration to shift all minority employees to safer zones immediately and step up security to ensure safety of other vulnerable citizens.

Reacting sharply to the threat to minority employees in valley, it said, “The government cannot leave the innocents at the mercy of terrorists and has to take all necessary steps to protect them.” “Instead of relocating these soft targets, the government is posting more and more employees to far off districts in Kashmir and also taking coercive measures to force agitating employees to resume duties against severe threat to their lives,” it alleged.