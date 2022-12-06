Protecting minorities foremost duty of govt: JKPCC

Jammu, Dec 6: Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) on Tuesday stated that the first and foremost duty of the government was to ensure the safety and security of innocent citizens, especially minorities.
JKPCC, in a statement issued to the press, also asked the central government and UT administration to shift all minority employees to safer zones immediately and step up security to ensure safety of other vulnerable citizens.
Reacting sharply to the threat to minority employees in valley, it said, “The government cannot leave the innocents at the mercy of terrorists and has to take all necessary steps to protect them.” “Instead of relocating these soft targets, the government is posting more and more employees to far off districts in Kashmir and also taking coercive measures to force agitating employees to resume duties against severe threat to their lives,” it alleged.
Strongly criticising, what it alleged, “anti-minority moves”, JKPCC lashed out at the UT administration, especially BJP led central government for taking “anti employees decisions, coercing and forcing them to face the worsened situation for the last more than six months.”
JKPCC media incharge Ravinder Sharma criticised BJP for, what he alleged, “its indifferent approach towards the employees posted in Kashmir and other parts facing the security situation” and accused the government of having failed to deal with the sensitive situation.