Protesters block highway in Samba

Jammu, Aug 22: A large numbers of local youth today blocked Jammu-Pathankot highway at Raya Morh and staged a protest demanding release of detained Yuva Rajput Sabha (YRS) leaders from police custody in Samba district.
During this demonstration, some of the protesters allegedly pelted stones near Raya Morh in Samba when police tried to convince them and restore vehicular traffic on the highway.
However, some of the agitated youth pelted stones that compelled the police to use smoke shells to quell the protesters. Following protest for over two or three hours on the highway, the police dispersed the protesters.
After quelling the protesters, the SSP Samba, Benam Tosh said,”The highway is clear, and the situation is fully under control.”
Meanwhile, the Beopar Mandal Samba has given a bandh call for Wednesday (up to 1 PM), demanding release of detained YRS leaders.
On Monday night, the YRS leaders were taken into custody by the police from Saroore Toll Plaza protest dharna site following the imposition of Section 144 of CrPC in the protest hit area (Sarore).
However, the situation turned tense in the morning when people at various places staged peaceful protest demonstrations against the arrest of YRS leaders. On the other hand, a video was released by the detained YRS leaders claiming that they would go on hunger strike. But, their claim could not be confirmed.
As the word spread, it sparked protests, and people blocked the highway near Raya Morh in Samba district and demanded release of YRS leaders from police custody.
“Within two hours, the authorities should release the detained leaders,” shouted one of the protesters during a sit-in near Raya Morh in Samba.
During this protest, vehicles remained stranded on the highway waiting for it re-opening whereas the Saroore Toll Plaza remained operational although it had allegedly received some damages during stone pelting at Sarore on Monday during protest.
A strong contingent of J&K police accompanied by paramilitary force personnel were deployed in sensitive areas to avoid any kind of law and order situation i.e., Sarore Toll Plaza, and protest hit areas. However, no untoward incident so far was reported.
Meanwhile, J&K High Court Bar Association (JKHCBA) Jammu, president, senior Advocate Vikram Sharma strongly urged the NHAI of India to come alive to the genuine grievances of the public and the commuters on the Jammu-Kathua segment of national highway on account of levy of Toll from Sarore Toll Plaza despite the fact that the section of highway has been damaged in recent floods and is unfit for use.