Jammu
Protesters block Jammu-Pathankot Highway over man’s death in Police custody
Jammu, Feb 6: Protesters Sunday blocked the Jammu-Pathankot Highway for several hours after a man detained under NDPS Act at Police Station Hiranagar died in Police custody.
The family members, relatives and locals staged a massive protest demonstration at Londi Morh in Kathua against the death of Sunil Verma of Tapyal Ghagwal in the Police custody.The protesters questioned the claim of the Police that the accused had committed suicide in Police custody.
As the highway continued to remain blocked for several hours, officials from the civil administration led by Deputy Commissioner, Kathua, Rahul Yadav reacher the spot and tried to pacify the protesters.