Protesting Jal Shakti Deptt daily wagers demand release of pending wages

Jammu, May 10: Jal Shakti Department’s daily wagers continued their protest demonstration for the 321st day in support of their demand of release of pending wages.
The protesters assembled here at their office premises near BC road and held deliberation during a meeting to decide the future course of action with regard to the delay in accepting their demands.
The daily wagers said that 22000 Jal Shakti daily wagers will go on strike if their pending wages are not released.
“We will intensify our agitation so that our long pending demands can be fulfilled. We have been working in this department for the last 25 to 30 years, but the authorities have not regularized us. On the other hand, several months’ wages have yet to be released,” they said.
The protesters said that if their demands are not accepted within a stipulated time, they will be forced to launch an agitation.