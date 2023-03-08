Protesting job aspirants in Jammu lathi-charged, several detained

The official contended that the company was hired as per the Central and J&K government guidelines as it has already completed the blacklisting period of three years in May last year.



"When we are selecting a company for conducting a written examination, we also employ checks and balances to ensure transparency, accountability and fairness in the selection. We are following a procedure which is matching the standards of major national level recruitment agencies," the official said.



The selection process of sub-inspectors of police in the UT had to be cancelled after it came to light that the question papers had been leaked and sold at exorbitant price.



Candidates from a particular area and some belonging to the same family had managed very high marks in that process became of their access to the leaked question papers.