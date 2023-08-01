Protests against installation of pre-paid meters

Jammu, Aug 1: Several protest demonstrations were today held at different places against the pre-paid meters and alleged overcharged electricity bills.
A hunger strike continued for the ninth day at Kotli Shadulla in RS Pura against smart meters installation . The protest was held against the installation at the border town against the power department demanding restriction on the installation of the pre-paid meters.
Similar protest was organised in Janipur against the pre-paid meters installation. “The protest rally was organized from Janipur against the installation of the pre-paid meters, and overcharged electricity bills,” said one of the protesters.
The protest was led by Amit Kapoor, social activist in which mostly women marched on the road to express their anguish over the growing concern of the people regarding pre-paid meters, and hiked tariff.
Meanwhile, the Apni Party Provincial President Jammu, and Former Minister, S Manjit Singh said that the electricity supply system has totally collapsed in Jammu plains and the smart meters have become a source of harassment for the electricity consumers.
Addressing a monthly meeting of Apni Party at Vijaypur, the Former Minister said that the people of Jammu plains have been left with no option by the PDD but to face harassment with the overcharged electricity bills, and constant unscheduled power cuts.
“The electricity charges are beyond the pocket of the general masses, and the electricity bills are excessively charged from the electricity users/consumers leading to outrage across Samba, Jammu, Kathua, and Udhampur,” he said.
He said that the people are getting electricity bills in thousands and some even in lakhs and it has become a new normal to collect charges of the electricity which the consumers never used. “The cheating which is being done with the electricity consumers should be checked and investigated thoroughly so that the accused persons could be brought to book, and general masses could be provided relief,” he added.
He said that as the temperature and humidity has increased in the plain areas, the PDD has increased unscheduled power cuts that are causing unbearable problems for the people especially the elderly ailing and children.