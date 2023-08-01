Protests against installation of pre-paid meters

“The electricity charges are beyond the pocket of the general masses, and the electricity bills are excessively charged from the electricity users/consumers leading to outrage across Samba, Jammu, Kathua, and Udhampur,” he said.

He said that the people are getting electricity bills in thousands and some even in lakhs and it has become a new normal to collect charges of the electricity which the consumers never used. “The cheating which is being done with the electricity consumers should be checked and investigated thoroughly so that the accused persons could be brought to book, and general masses could be provided relief,” he added.

He said that as the temperature and humidity has increased in the plain areas, the PDD has increased unscheduled power cuts that are causing unbearable problems for the people especially the elderly ailing and children.