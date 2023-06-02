Protests erupt in Kathua following ‘unannounced’ anti-encroachment drive

Jammu, June 02: Protests were held during an anti-encroachment drive in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.
Reports said that protests broke out following an anti-encroachment drive at Shaheedi Chowk, where authorities were dismantling a commercial building.
According to the protesters, the drive began at 5 am without prior notice to the showroom owner. Large numbers of police contingents blocked the Shaheedi Chowk road from both sides.
Upon learning about the situation, the owners of the buildings also arrived at the scene, and gradually, more people joined in the protest against the anti-encroachment drive. Amidst the protests, the police escorted a senior official out of the area for their safety.