Protests in Jammu after government serves eviction notices

They said that the people, holding national flags in their hands, assembled here and appealed to the government to regularise their colonies like other illegal colonies which were regularised by the government in the past.

To calm down the tempers of the people, officials from the administration reached to the spot and tried to convince the protesters that notices were served to the illegal commercial places. The locals said that the people were not ready to accept and continued their protest till the filing of this report. The protest was peaceful and all efforts are being made to convince the people that poor people and residential houses will not be touched.

​All​ the​ commercial market​s are​ closed in Bathindi​ while ​Sunjwan and Malik Market​ are also up in protest​.​