Protests, stone pelting during anti-encroachment drive in Jammu

Suddenly, someone in the crowd threw a stone at one of the JCBs and then the situation turned tense as people reacted sharply and protested against the anti-encroachment drive. The people blocked the Malik Market road.

As the situation was seemingly turning tense, SSP Jammu Chandan Kohli rushed to the spot and he tried to convince the people. Later, the people agreed to allow vehicular traffic on the road.

However, the people continued to hold protests though the police and authorities were trying to convince the people to peacefully disperse them.

However, the situation was peaceful, and under control and no untoward incident was reported. The people were concerned about the drive.

Till the filing of this report, the protest was on and the police and civil administration officials were trying to convince the protesters including women to disperse.