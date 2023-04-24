PSPS GCW Gandhinagar observes World Earth Day, National Pet Day

The event was held under the guidance of the College Principal, Prof. Minu Mahajan. Dr. Harjeet Kaur, Convenor, Eco club delivered a formal welcome speech. She briefed that the motive of organising this event was to raise awareness on changing climatic conditions and to look upon the ways "to protect our planet Earth from further damages."

Prof Minu Mahajan applauded the initiatives taken by the organising team to "sensitize and motivate students about various environmental issues like global warming, deforestation etc." She stressed on the need to utilize the existing resources with a sustainable approach.