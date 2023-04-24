PSPS GCW Gandhinagar observes World Earth Day, National Pet Day

Jammu, Apr 24: Eco club of Padma Shri Padma Sachdev College for Women, in collaboration with the Department of Environmental Sciences and Paryavaran Sarankshan Gatividhi (Jammu Kashmir Prant) today organised a lecture to celebrate Earth Day covering this year's theme “Invest in Our Planet”.
The event was held under the guidance of the College Principal, Prof. Minu Mahajan. Dr. Harjeet Kaur, Convenor, Eco club delivered a formal welcome speech. She briefed that the motive of organising this event was to raise awareness on changing climatic conditions and to look upon the ways "to protect our planet Earth from further damages."
Prof Minu Mahajan applauded the initiatives taken by the organising team to "sensitize and motivate students about various environmental issues like global warming, deforestation etc." She stressed on the need to utilize the existing resources with a sustainable approach.
Kuldeep Sharma, Retired HOD, SKUAST, Jammu, Pravaran Sangrakshak Gatividhi, JK Prant was the resource person of the event. He elaborated on the historical background of the need for celebrating ‘Earth Day’, which started way back in 1970.
“The degrading environmental conditions have a direct impact on the physical, social, mental and spiritual health of an individual,” he said.