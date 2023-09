Jammu, Sep 4: "New 66 kV Power line from 132/66 KV, 2x50 MVA Grid Sub Station Samba-I (Bedian) to Diani (near Kristu Jyoti Hospital) is being charged on 6 September at 10 AM to shift load of Ghagwal, Rajpura, Nichla and Sherpur receiving stations from existing 66 KV Samba line.