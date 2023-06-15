Public authorities in UT not submitting annual returns: CIC to J&K govt

They have been directed to register themselves and submit quarterly returns on the designated portal https://cic.gov.in/, under Section 25 of the Right to Information Act, 2005.

Direction has been issued after taking serious view of non-submission of annual returns i.e., four quarterly returns, by public authorities in the Union Territory (UT) for yearly performance-assessment and finalization of the Annual Report by the CIC on the implementation of the RTI Act.