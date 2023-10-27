Public Darbar held at Kathua

Earlier, DDC Chairman submitted a Memorandum of demands including requirement of manpower in Rural Engineering Wing, utilization of left over funds from Capex for meeting out the contingencies caused by calamities and disasters etc. He also highlighted other issues chiefly related to allocation of funds for provision of auditorium complex in the district, filling of vacant posts of BDOs, Doctors and Teachers. The DDC and BDC members also put forth the issues concerning their respective areas like resumption of online services for registration of Ayushman Bharat Cards, compensation for damaged crops, road connectivity in Border Villages, devising of robust mechanism for flood prone and affected areas, land for landless families, filling of vacant posts, road connectivity in Dhar Mahanpur, demands of ultrasound machine in Trauma hospital Mahanpur, early completion of Juthana bridge and Hatli Mahnu road etc.

President MC Kathua raised the issues like fund allocation for city sewerage plan, provision of funds for constructing parks, gyms etc,

Shaleen Kabra also lent a patient ear to the grievances of industrialists led by President Ajit Bawa who projected issues like speedy disposal of requisite permissions required for setting up industrial units, NOCs, early release of turnover incentive, allocation of lands to small industrialists etc.