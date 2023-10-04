Public outreach programme held at Barmota

Kathua, Oct 4: Deputy Commissioner Kathua, Rakesh Minhas today chaired a grievances redress camp at Barmota as part of the weekly Block Diwas meeting.
BDC Chairperson Bani, DDC Bani, ADC Kathua Ranjit Singh, SDM Bani Satish Sharma, District Officers and a large number of people were also present.
During the program several deputations met with the DC Kathua, including Sarpanches of different Panchayats and a large number of locals. They highlighted various issues of public importance and sought immediate redress of the same. They demanded SRTC bus service from Bani to Pathankot via Kathua, early completion of PMGSY roads, shortage of school and Health staff, availability of Fire Tender Vehicle at Bani, availability of ultrasonography in CHC Bani, extension of mobile services in uncovered areas etc.
The DC assured that all the genuine grievances of the public will be redressed on priority basis.
The DC further said that all the grievances in his competence shall be taken into account on priority, and those requiring intervention and higher level will be forwarded to the concerned authorities for appropriate and timely response.