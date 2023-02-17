Public Outreach Programme | Union Minister inaugurates development works in Samba

On the maiden day of his two day visit to the district, Union Minister held a Public Outreach Programme at Thankdi Khui, Vijaypur. He listened to public representatives regarding their issues and concerns besides inspecting departmental stalls established on the occasion.

Union Minister was accompanied by District Development Council Chairman, Keshav Dutt Sharma, Vice Chairman DDC, Balwan Singh, Deputy Commissioner, Samba, Anuradha Gupta, SSP Benam Tosh and other officers.