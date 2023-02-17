Public Outreach Programme | Union Minister inaugurates development works in Samba

Samba, Feb 17: Union Minister for Food Processing Industries, Pashupati Kumar Paras, today visited border district Samba to assess the development works and address public aspirations as part of central government’s initiative of public outreach in Jammu and Kashmir.
On the maiden day of his two day visit to the district, Union Minister held a Public Outreach Programme at Thankdi Khui, Vijaypur. He listened to public representatives regarding their issues and concerns besides inspecting departmental stalls established on the occasion.
Union Minister was accompanied by District Development Council Chairman, Keshav Dutt Sharma, Vice Chairman DDC, Balwan Singh, Deputy Commissioner, Samba, Anuradha Gupta, SSP Benam Tosh and other officers.
Pashupati Kumar, while reaffirming commitment of central government towards development of J&K, said that these regular visits to the UT are aimed at to assess and review development works besides ensuring that benefits of all centrally sponsored schemes are being extended to the public. He appreciated the UT government for accelerated pace of holistic development of border district Samba especially road network, health infrastructure, education institutions and industrial growth.
Later, Union Minister inspected the departmental stalls established on the occasion and reviewed the achievement and saturation of beneficiary oriented schemes. He exhorted upon locals to reap maximum benefits from various central sponsored schemes.