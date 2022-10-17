Public representatives can ensure J&K’s development: Azad

In the same breath, he sought restoration of statehood to J&K asserting, “No one should presume that only Kashmiris want statehood. I have said it continuously and even in the all-party meet that even BJP leaders want statehood at the earliest.”

Azad was addressing a public gathering at Baru Palace in Marh constituency.

Referring to “malicious propaganda against him and his party”, the DAP chairman cautioned workers that there were “elements trying to hatch conspiracies and create confusion.” “We are fighting on our own and our agenda is clear, straightforward and people-oriented,” he said.