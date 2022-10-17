Public representatives can ensure J&K’s development: Azad

Jammu, Oct 17: Democratic Azad Party (DAP) chairman and former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday, while batting for assembly polls, stated that the “governor’s rule was not enough to make progress in Jammu and Kashmir which being a sensitive border state needed public representatives to ensure development.”
In the same breath, he sought restoration of statehood to J&K asserting, “No one should presume that only Kashmiris want statehood. I have said it continuously and even in the all-party meet that even BJP leaders want statehood at the earliest.”
Azad was addressing a public gathering at Baru Palace in Marh constituency.
Referring to “malicious propaganda against him and his party”, the DAP chairman cautioned workers that there were “elements trying to hatch conspiracies and create confusion.” “We are fighting on our own and our agenda is clear, straightforward and people-oriented,” he said.
Azad urged the central government to implement the assurances given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to Jammu and Kashmir political leaders in the all-party meeting in Delhi. He said, “It will be our request to the Central government that assurances given by the Prime Minister and Home Minister to the all-party meeting should be implemented in short-term rather than in long-term, or medium-term, as it will benefit the people.”
He was referring to the restoration of statehood and holding elections after delimitation in Jammu and Kashmir as assured by the Prime Minister and the Home Minister to J&K leaders in the all party meeting.
Batting strongly for holding assembly elections, he said, “For the past four years, there has been no representative in J&K, which is the biggest cause of under development in the Union Territory. J&K is a sensitive border state sharing borders with Pakistan and China.” Azad said, adding, “Every party has the right to take part in elections as part of the democratic process but it should maintain a ‘lakshman rekha' and not use “unfair means”.”