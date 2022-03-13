Public welfare schemes should reach people: Raina

Jammu, Mar 13: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) J&K unit President Ravinder Raina Sunday urged the party’s district incharges to work extensively to ensure that public welfare schemes reach the people at the ground level.
Reviewing a meeting of district Prabharis of BJP, Raina asked the Prabharis to extensively work to ensure reach of public welfare schemes initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at Centre.
BJP J&K unit General Secretary (Organisation) Ashok Koul sought the reporting of organisational activities by the party’s district teams.
He asked the party Prabharis to reach up to the booths and conduct continuous meetings to ensure the implementation of public beneficial schemes by contacting needy persons.