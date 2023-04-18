‘Pucca House for all' | Modi Sarkar on swift mission: Kavinder Gupta

Jammu, Apr 18 : Senior BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta today said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is on swift mission to accomplish ‘Pucca House for all'
"Modi Sarkar is on a meticulously executed swift mission to accomplish 'Pucca House for all'. To own a Pucca House was a dream of the poor for decades together, which is now being fulfilled by dedicated Modi Sarkar", said Kavinder Gupta, a press release said.
He added that Modi government is taking important steps to provide Pucca houses to every poor in the country. He said that the houses being built are equipped with necessities and have become the symbol of women empowerment. This shows the reflection of commitment of Modi Sarkar and BJP's ideology to fulfill the aspirations of every needy in the country, he added.