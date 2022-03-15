Punish perpetrators, terror supporters behind KP displacement: Rana

A statement of BJP issued here quoted Rana as saying that those creating suspicions, alibis, and excuses were actually insulating the perpetrators.

“This is a dangerous machination, emboldening the persecutors to carry out their radicalised agenda without any impunity. The irony is that the terror ecosystem is seeking to portray the perpetrators as victims and to inflict ignominy to all those having braved the brunt,” he said. “With a quarter of the 21st century coming to close, the displaced community continues to be refugees in their own country, which is something incompressible.”