Punish perpetrators, terror supporters behind KP displacement: Rana

Jammu, Mar 15: Describing the displacement of Kashmiri Pandits from Kashmir as a major rights violation of the 20th century, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devender Singh Rana Tuesday sought exemplary punishment for the actors, perpetrators, and terror supporters for hounding out the minuscule minority from their homes and hearths.
A statement of BJP issued here quoted Rana as saying that those creating suspicions, alibis, and excuses were actually insulating the perpetrators.
“This is a dangerous machination, emboldening the persecutors to carry out their radicalised agenda without any impunity. The irony is that the terror ecosystem is seeking to portray the perpetrators as victims and to inflict ignominy to all those having braved the brunt,” he said. “With a quarter of the 21st century coming to close, the displaced community continues to be refugees in their own country, which is something incompressible.”
Rana said that the truth of Kashmir should be told objectively, loudly, and fearlessly.
He said that the nervousness among the sympathisers could be well understood as their narrative of over three decades was falling apart into bits and pieces.