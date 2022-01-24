Purchase sub-committee reconstituted in SKIMS

The committee has been reconstituted in suppression of all previous orders on this subject. The committee will comprise Director SKIMS and ex-officio secretary to the government as chairman while the chief of Materials Management SKIMS will be its member-secretary.

Among its members will include Dean Medical Faculty, SKIMS; Principal SKIMS Medical College Bemina, Srinagar; Medial Superintendent SKIMS; Additional Director SKIMS and ex-officio Special Secretary to the government; Chief Engineer SKIMS; Director Finance SKIMS; concerned Head of the Department for which the purchases are to be made; a representative of Industries & Commerce Department (not below the rank of Additional Secretary); a representative of Finance Department (not below the rank of Deputy Director & equivalent); convenor Lab Group SKIMS; coordinator Machinery & Equipment SKIMS; Deputy Director (Planning) SKIMS and senior Material Management Officer or Materials Management Officer or Assistant Material Management Officer concerned.As per GAD order, in respect of rate contract, the rates fixed will remain valid for a period as may be specified by the Committee, but not beyond one year from the date of issue of orders determining the contract.