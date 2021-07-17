Pvt Secy to Chairman JKSSB suspended

Srinagar July 17: The Jammu and Kashmir government Saturday suspended Girdhari Lal, Private Secretary with the Chairman, J&K Services Selection Board with immediate effect.

An order issued by Commissioner Secretary to the government, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi while confirming Lal's suspension, said that during the period of his suspension, the officer shall remain attached in the General Administration Department.

It further directed that Shabir Hussain Keen, Additional Secretary to the government General Administration Department shal conduct an enquiry into the matter and submit a report alongwith recommendations within a period of 15 days.