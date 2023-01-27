Rahul Gandhi following diktat of anti-national, pro-Pakistan PAGD in Kashmir: Rana

Rana said the former Congress President owes an unconditional apology to the nation for the shocking and brazen comments of three times chief minister, a union minister and senior leader Digvijaya Singh over the Balakote surgical strike and Pulwama attack. He added that mere maintaining distance is not enough as the anti-national remarks are too sweeping and demoralising for the country’s brave and valiant armed forces. He said Digvijay has been aligned to the yatra from day one and his criticism of the army, which is a steel frame for the integrity and sovereignty of the nation, is disgusting and shameful.

Rana also sought apology from Rahul Gandhi for the Congress being responsible for the mess in Kashmir. “The Congress remained mute to the unleashing of terror, destruction and devastation for decades and the hounding out of Kashmiri Pandits from their homes and hearths because of the grand old party’s inherent contradictions and policy of appeasement. The Congress has been solely responsible for the division of India and weakening of the country,” he added.