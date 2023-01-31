Rahul Gandhi should thank PM Modi for hoisting national flag at Lal Chowk: Chugh

He questioned why it took 70 years for the Congress and it's leaders like Rahul Gandhi to hoist Trianga at Lal Chowk. Chugh said Modi's zero tolerance for terrorism has made it possible for Rahul and his sister Priyanka to enjoy the snowfall in the valley.

Chugh was accompanied by former Dy. CM Dr. Nirmal Singh, J&K BJP Vice-President Sham Lal Sharma, BJP senior leader Devender Singh Rana, senior leader Daljit Singh Chib and other party leaders in presence of representatives of social organizations and prominent locals.

While paying tributes to martyrs, Tarun Chugh said that the struggle to remove Articles 370 & 35a continued for 70 years. He said that Jammu and Kashmir has a long history of struggle and movement. The pages of history are full of renunciation, austerity and sacrifice. When Sheikh Abdullah implemented the permit system to enter Jammu and Kashmir, the Praja Parishad raised the slogan, Desh mein do pradhan, do vidhan, do nishan: nahi chalenge, nahi chalenge.

"On 11 January 1953, two days before the festival of Lohri, the police opened fire on a procession in which more than 5,000 people were participating. More than 200 rounds were fired in which two people were killed and more than 70 were injured. On 31 January 1953, a huge crowd of protesting farmers gathered in Jyodia village. The farmers came out in huge masses towards Jammu carrying the tricolor in their hands. The police opened fire on the agitators, in which 7 people were killed, to salute whose sacrifice and spirit we all have gathered here", said Chugh.