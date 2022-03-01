Rahul, Omar misleading people on Article 370: BJP
Jammu, Mar 1: Taking a dig at the statements of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah on the abrogation of Art 370 and its after-effects, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) termed the statements as a bundle of lies.
A statement of BJP issued here said that this was a result of a lack of understanding about the issue as had become a hallmark of both the leaders in making “senseless statements”.
The statement quoted BJP J&K unit chief spokesman Sunil Sethi as saying that Gandhi should have tried to understand the mode and manner of bringing in Article 370 and Article 35-A in the constitution of India and their impact on J&K in particular and India in general before venturing to make statements on the issue.
He said that both these articles were a harbinger of separatism and hatred and were a major blockage in the progress and development of J&K besides being responsible for the killings of thousands of innocent persons.
“These articles had sown seeds of separatism which lead to militancy because of which major portion of the population in Kashmir were rendered homeless and had to migrate. It was the root cause of spreading violence throughout the country,” Sethi said.
He said it was a historical decision of the Parliament and Centre to rectify the biggest political blunder of independent India.
The BJP’s J&K chief spokesman also criticised the statement of Gandhi of leveling allegations of J&K being ruled by bureaucrats from Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.
“Unfortunately, a person who had been till recently Member Parliament from UP and whose mother still is holding that position has recklessly made statements to create hatred for people of UP and Gujarat in the mind of people of J&K,” he said.
Sethi said that the role of civil servants from other parts of India in serving in J&K during difficult times was well appreciated.
“It is unfortunate that the leaders of these political parties instead of contributing to unite people are trying to divide them by spreading lies and hatred,” he said.
Sethi reminded Gandhi to read history to know who was responsible for creating problems in J&K by deliberately taking incompetent political decisions and also to acquire knowledge about people responsible for creating hurdles in claiming back the territory of J&K under the occupation of Pakistan in 1947 itself before barging on make statements for petty political gains.