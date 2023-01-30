Rahul owes apology to people for Congress’s blunders in J&K: Rana

Samba, Jan 30: Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today blamed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi “for failing in apologising to the people of Jammu and Kashmir for the Himalayan blunders committed by the Congress in this part of the country since 1947.”
“Least to speaking about tendering apology, Rahul Gandhi took pride in being in the company of PAGD allies who have exploited Kashmiris, one way or the other, all these years,” Rana told media at the side-lines of Yagya organised by Sant Sri Balak Yogeshwar Das Ji Maharaj for the martyrs.
Rana said that Rahul Gandhi also preferred to align with those who push for talks with Pakistan whenever the rogue neighbour perpetrated mayhem through her lackeys—be it in Dangri Rajouri or target killings of Kashmiri Pandits and the outsiders. He said the former Congress President also conveniently forgot the threats and warnings of the PAGD leaders that there will be nobody to hold Tiranga in Kashmir. He must now thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for creating a situation where, not only the people of Kashmir are carrying on economic activities and daily chores freely and fearlessly, but political leaders like him freely enjoying snow in the Valley.
The senior BJP leader said the people do not know whether Rahul Gandhi has joined the nation together or not during his just concluded so-called yatra but they have certainly watched his brazen bonding with ‘Bharat Todo’ PAGD, which stands for Pakistan, anti-national, separatist, radicalised and secessionist elements.
“No wonder, the person, who embarked on the yatra to Kashmir to understand, as he says, the feelings of the people, must be returning back as ignorant as he has been, due to lack of his understanding”, he added.
Rana said that the peace and normalcy dawning in Kashmir is result of path breaking initiatives taken by the Prime Minister for holistic development of the Valley post abrogation of Article 370, which removed all obstacles in bonding of Jammu and Kashmir with rest of the country emotionally. Unfortunately, he said, Rahul Gandhi did not clear his stand on Article 370 even at the close of his yatra.