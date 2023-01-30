Rahul owes apology to people for Congress’s blunders in J&K: Rana

“Least to speaking about tendering apology, Rahul Gandhi took pride in being in the company of PAGD allies who have exploited Kashmiris, one way or the other, all these years,” Rana told media at the side-lines of Yagya organised by Sant Sri Balak Yogeshwar Das Ji Maharaj for the martyrs.

Rana said that Rahul Gandhi also preferred to align with those who push for talks with Pakistan whenever the rogue neighbour perpetrated mayhem through her lackeys—be it in Dangri Rajouri or target killings of Kashmiri Pandits and the outsiders. He said the former Congress President also conveniently forgot the threats and warnings of the PAGD leaders that there will be nobody to hold Tiranga in Kashmir. He must now thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for creating a situation where, not only the people of Kashmir are carrying on economic activities and daily chores freely and fearlessly, but political leaders like him freely enjoying snow in the Valley.