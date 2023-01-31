Rahul, Priyanka enjoyed snowfall in Kashmir due to Modi's zero tolerance for terrorism: Chugh

Akhnoor, Jan 31: BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh today unfurled the national flag here in memory of people who sacrifices their lives for the unity and integrity of the country.
According to a press note, addressing a mammoth gathering of people Chugh paid rich tribute to Praja Parishad martyrs in Jaurian village here.
He said it has been a saga of sacrifices that has brought us to this stage where Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message of progress and development has started reverberating again.
He questioned why it took 70 years for the Congress and it's leaders like Rahul Gandhi to hoist Trianga at Lal Chowk. Chugh said Modi's zero tolerance for terrorism has made it possible for Rahul and his sister Priyanka to enjoy the snowfall in the valley.
Chugh was accompanied by former Deputy Chief Minister Dr Nirmal Singh, J&K BJP Vice-President Sham Lal Sharma, BJP senior leader Devender Singh Rana, senior leader Daljit Singh Chib and other party leaders in presence of representatives of social organisations and prominent locals.
While paying tributes to martyrs, Tarun Chugh said that the struggle to remove Articles 370 and 35A continued for 70 years. He said that Jammu and Kashmir has a long history of struggle and movement. T”he pages of history are full of renunciation, austerity and sacrifice. When Sheikh Abdullah implemented the permit system to enter Jammu and Kashmir, the Praja Parishad raised the slogan, Desh mein do pradhan, do vidhan, do nishan: nahi chalenge, nahi challenge,”he said.
“On January 11, 1953, two days before the festival of Lohri, the police opened fire on a procession in which more than 5,000 people were participating. More than 200 rounds were fired in which two people were killed and more than 70 were injured. On January 31, 1953, a huge crowd of protesting farmers gathered in Jyodia village. The farmers came out in huge masses towards Jammu carrying the tricolor in their hands. The police opened fire on the agitators, in which 7 people were killed, to salute whose sacrifice and spirit we all have gathered here”, said Tarun Chugh.
He added that “we must never forget the sacrifices of these martyrs that transformed the Praja Parishad agitation into a massive movement that ultimately led to achieving the goal finally with abrogation of Article 370 after which the J&K has been witnessing unprecedented development on all fronts.”
Tarun Chugh also questioned Rahul Gandhi for his party's delay of 70 long years in hoisting Tiranga at Lal Chowk. He said that he should be thankful to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led BJP government that he could enter J&K without permit and hoist Tiranga at Lal Chowk without any issue.
Devender Singh Rana said that the sacrifices of these martyrs would be remembered forever. He also appealed to the masses to pass on the history of these heroes to the future generations to imbibe the spirit of patriotism among them.