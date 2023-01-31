Rahul, Priyanka enjoyed snowfall in Kashmir due to Modi's zero tolerance for terrorism: Chugh

While paying tributes to martyrs, Tarun Chugh said that the struggle to remove Articles 370 and 35A continued for 70 years. He said that Jammu and Kashmir has a long history of struggle and movement. T”he pages of history are full of renunciation, austerity and sacrifice. When Sheikh Abdullah implemented the permit system to enter Jammu and Kashmir, the Praja Parishad raised the slogan, Desh mein do pradhan, do vidhan, do nishan: nahi chalenge, nahi challenge,”he said.

“On January 11, 1953, two days before the festival of Lohri, the police opened fire on a procession in which more than 5,000 people were participating. More than 200 rounds were fired in which two people were killed and more than 70 were injured. On January 31, 1953, a huge crowd of protesting farmers gathered in Jyodia village. The farmers came out in huge masses towards Jammu carrying the tricolor in their hands. The police opened fire on the agitators, in which 7 people were killed, to salute whose sacrifice and spirit we all have gathered here”, said Tarun Chugh.