Rahul sounds like Chinese ambassador: Tarun Chugh

Jammu, Jan 30: BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh today criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi “for spreading canard while talking about Indo-China relations.”
In a statement, Chugh said that Rahul sounds like an Ambassador of China in India. He said Rahul is misleading the country by saying that the Modi government has seceded any part of Indian land to China. “In fact, it was his grandfather Pt Nehru who allowed China to capture big chunk of Indian territory to China in 1962. The entire country has since been paying a heavy price of it since then,” the BJP leader said.
”Rahul Gandhi should in fact apologise to the nation for all the loss caused by Pt Nehru,”he said.
Chugh recalled how Rahul Gandhi had been holding breakfast meetings with Chinese officials in Delhi during the Doklam crisis period.