Rai posted as Director I&C, Kashmir

Jammu, Aug 13: J&K government on Saturday in a minor rejig in the civil administration posted Saloni Rai, IAS (AGMUT:2016), awaiting orders of adjustment as Director, Industries and Commerce, Kashmir.
As per GAD order effecting transfers and postings with immediate effect, Mehmood Ahmad Shah, JKAS, Director, Industries and Commerce, Kashmir has been transferred and posted as Director, Handloom and Handicrafts, Kashmir, vice Tariq Ahmad Zargar, JKAS, who will await further orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department.