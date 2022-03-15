Raina asks BJP workers to get ready for assembly polls

Basohli, Mar 15: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) J&K unit President Ravinder Raina Tuesday asked the BJP workers to get ready for the upcoming assembly polls in J&K.
A statement of BJP issued here said that addressing a meeting of organisational district Basohli, Raina stressed the importance of this joint meeting stating that the united effort of all the BJP workers would be the key to success in these elections.
He said that the BJP leaders were the face of the party in their respective communities and needed to follow the party’s principles to achieve success.
“While each activist of the party works dedicatedly for the society without caring for personal benefits and comforts, it is the specific responsibility of the activists to live up to the expectations of their respective community’s members,” Raina said.