Raina assigns new roles to BJP leaders

A statement of BJP issued here said that Lt Gen R K Sharma has been nominated as BJP spokesman and Prabhari Ex-Serviceman Cell, Incharge Defence and Security and Border Areas Management; Karan Singh has been nominated as Prabhari Jammu West District; Rekha Mahajan has been nominated as Prabhari Akhnoor District; Abdul Gani Kohli has been nominated as Prabhari ST Morcha; Jai Dev Rajwal has been nominated as Prabhari SC Morcha; Ankit Gupta has been nominated as Incharge Social Media Department; Ramesh Sharma has been nominated as Seh-Prabhari Ramban District; Shailja Gupta has been nominated as Seh-Prabhari Jammu Rural District.

The statement said that the new executive members who were nominated are Raj Singh Langeh from Bishnah, Prit Pal Singh from R S Pura, Col Gurbaksh Singh from Jammu, Retd IGP Sudir Singh Dogra from Jammu and Narinder Singh Bahu from Khour. In addition, Ashok Kumar Jasrotia, a senior BJP leader from Kathua, has also been nominated as state executive member of J&K, BJP.