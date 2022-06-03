Raina, Sunil flag off ‘Bharat Darshan Sushasan Yatra’

Jammu, June 3: J&K Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Ravinder Raina on Friday said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government enabled India to progress by leaps and bounds by involving youth to become bedrock for the development journey of the country.
He stated this after flagging off ‘Bharat Darshan Sushasan Yatra’ for different districts. He was joined by the former minister and J&K general secretary BJP Sunil Sharma.
Raina said that the last 8 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s regime paved the way for massive development and the country earned name and fame across the world with leading countries coming forward to have resounding business ties by offering investments of hundreds of crores of rupees.
They were accompanied by BJYM president Jammu Kashmir Arun Prabhat, national media incharge Amandeep Singh and J&K secretary BJP Ajay Pargal.
Sunil Sharma in his address said that India witnessed unmatched progress under PM Modi and still the country was treading towards unprecedented development with full force especially the J&K which remained a victim of dynastic politics and indifference of successive governments in the last over 70 years.
Later, Seh Prabhari BJP Ashish Sood, former minister and J&K vice president BJP Sham Lal Sharma, All Morcha Prabhari Munish Sharma, district president Akhnoor Jagdish Bhagat welcomed the Yatra during a Swagat Samaroh at Akhnoor Fort.
Sood spoke about the unprecedented development which was carried out in the past eight years under the Modi regime.