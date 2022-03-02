Raina thanks PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah

Jammu, Mar 2: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) J&K President Ravinder Raina Wednesday expressed his gratitude and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for doing justice with the members of Village Defence Committees (VDCs) working in J&K.
A statement of BJP issued here quoted Raina as saying that the long-pending demands of the VDCs were considered by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and finally the VDC members had got justice.
Raina congratulated the VDC members after the order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, in favour of the VDCs operating in Jammu and Kashmir.
Raina said that with this order 35,000 hard-working VDC members would get justice.
He said that it was a historical decision taken by the Modi government and they were highly grateful to PM Modi and Home Minister Shah.