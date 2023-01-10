Raj Bhavan bids farewell to outgoing officers

Jammu, Jan 10: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and the staff and officers of Raj Bhavan today accorded a warm farewell to outgoing Director of Special Security Force (SSF), Shakti Kumar Pathak, and Aide-de-camp to the Lt Governor, Rahul Charak.
The Lt Governor felicitated the outgoing officers with a memento and expressed his appreciation for their sincere devotion with which they discharged their duties at Raj Bhavan. He wished them good health, prosperity, and success in future. The function was attended by all the officers in the Lieutenant Governor’s Secretariat.