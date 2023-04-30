Raj Bhawan hosts celebration of 100th episode of PM’s Mann Ki Baat

The Lt Governor said the PM, through Mann Ki Baat, has established an effective and two-way communication with the citizens and made the Radio an integral part of every family.

“Dialogue is the soul of democracy. The direct communication between a statesman and citizens ensures that the foundation of democracy is strong, participation of citizens in governance is ensured and their voice is at the centre of policies,” said the Lt Governor.

Mann Ki Baat is the true reflection of Hon'ble Prime Minister's vision of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas”. It has empowered the common man to become a key contributor in nation-building, he added.

The Lt Governor highlighted the significant role played by Mann Ki Baat program in strengthening the spirit of Unity in diversity and Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.

Mann Ki Baat since the beginning of October 2014 has touched every section of society & influenced behavioral change to shape a new social revolution. Mann Ki Baat is not only a powerful radio programme but it is also a source of inspiration to realize dreams & resolve of the society, he added.

The Lt Governor also inaugurated a Photo Exhibition to commemorate the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat.