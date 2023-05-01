Raj Bhawan hosts people of Gujarati, Maharashtrian origins living in J&K

Jammu, May 1: Jammu Kashmir Raj Bhawan hosted the celebrations of the statehood days of Gujarat and Maharashtra today.
The people of Maharashtra and Gujarat living in J&K UT, personnel from the Maratha Regiment, and students from the respective states studying in the UT were the special invitees.
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha extended his heartfelt greetings to the people of Gujarat and Maharashtra. He paid tributes to the "freedom fighters, martyrs, and great personalities from Maharashtra and Gujarat, who have made immense contributions to India's growth."
“Gujarat and Maharashtra have set an example before the entire nation during the freedom movement, in entrepreneurship, social reforms, spirituality, and enriching cultural traditions. Glorious Gujarat and magnificent Maharashtra is like the two strong arms of the country powering the progress,” said the Lt Governor.
The Lt Governor said the world is following India's great civilization values. "With the resolve of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, India under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is on the move."
"On this special occasion, let us rededicate ourselves to the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Madhavrao Peshwa, Ahilyabai Holkar, Sant Gyaneshwar, Sant Tukaram and all the great sons of Gujarat and Maharashtra and work shoulder to shoulder in the service of the nation," the Lt Governor added.
The mesmerizing performances by the artists and army personnel in traditional attires showcased the blend of Maharashtrian, Gujarati, and local culture and celebrated the spirit of Unity in Diversity.
Senior officials of Civil Administration, Police, and security forces, besides personnel from the Maratha Regiment, eminent personalities, and students were present.