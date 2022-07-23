Rajnath Singh arriving in Jammu today

Besides, he is also scheduled to hold a special meeting with a select gathering of J&K BJP leaders at the party office in Trikuta Nagar to take stock of the preparations of the party for ensuing assembly elections. He will also be briefed about the J&K situation and other related affairs and political developments.

“In order to celebrate and commemorate 75th year of Independence of India and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements as Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav besides celebrating Kargil victory day which falls on July 26, Forum is going to honour about 1500-2000 families of martyrs belonging to Jammu and Kashmir to mark the supreme sacrifices made by the soldiers or officers, belonging to belt forces including army, paramilitary forces and J&K Police, who sacrificed their lives for safeguarding the territorial and national integrity of India and maintaining internal peace and security of the nation since 1947 till date,” the organisers stated.