Rajnath Singh arriving in Jammu today

Jammu, July 23: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is arriving in Jammu tomorrow on a day long visit. As per his itinerary, he will felicitate around 1500-2000 families of martyrs belonging to J&K in a felicitation function being organised by Jammu Kashmir People’s Forum – an organisation affiliated to RSS at Gulshan Ground, Jammu and will also pay tributes to Kargil martyrs.
Besides, he is also scheduled to hold a special meeting with a select gathering of J&K BJP leaders at the party office in Trikuta Nagar to take stock of the preparations of the party for ensuing assembly elections. He will also be briefed about the J&K situation and other related affairs and political developments.
“In order to celebrate and commemorate 75th year of Independence of India and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements as Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav besides celebrating Kargil victory day which falls on July 26, Forum is going to honour about 1500-2000 families of martyrs belonging to Jammu and Kashmir to mark the supreme sacrifices made by the soldiers or officers, belonging to belt forces including army, paramilitary forces and J&K Police, who sacrificed their lives for safeguarding the territorial and national integrity of India and maintaining internal peace and security of the nation since 1947 till date,” the organisers stated.
“The function (Samman Samaroh) will be presided over by the Defence Minister of India Rajnath Singh and the main speaker in the function will be Dattatreya Hosabale, general secretary, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh,” they added.
The families of the martyrs belonging to Jammu and Kashmir would be honoured and felicitated in this function by presenting shawls and mementos by the Defence Minister and other senior and decorated officers of belt forces. The Defence Minister is scheduled to return to the union capital by evening.