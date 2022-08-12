Rajouri terror attack | Northern Army commander pays rich tributes to killed soldiers

Jammu, Aug 12: In a solemn wreath laying ceremony held at Air Force Station, Jammu, rich tributes were paid to the gallant soldiers who made supreme sacrifice during the Counter Terrorist Operation at Pargal in District Rajouri Thursday, PRO Defence said in a statement.
Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Army Commander, Northern Command laid wreaths to pay tributes to the brave hearts in Jammu, before the move of the mortal remains to their respective hometowns. In addition rich tributes were paid by senior officials from Indian Army, Air Force and Civil Administration of Jammu.
The mortal remains of Subedar Rajendra Prasad of Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan and three soldiers: Rifleman Lakshmanan D of Madurai,Tamil Nadu, Rifleman Manoj Kumar of Faridabad, Haryana and Rifleman Nishant Malik of Hissar, Haryana were taken in service aircrafts from Jammu to Delhi. Thereafter the mortal remains will be taken to their respective hometowns for performing the last rites with full military honours.
“The nation will always remain indebted to the gallant soldiers for their supreme sacrifice in the service of the motherland,” the PRO Defence said.