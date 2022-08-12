Rajouri terror attack | Northern Army commander pays rich tributes to killed soldiers

The mortal remains of Subedar Rajendra Prasad of Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan and three soldiers: Rifleman Lakshmanan D of Madurai,Tamil Nadu, Rifleman Manoj Kumar of Faridabad, Haryana and Rifleman Nishant Malik of Hissar, Haryana were taken in service aircrafts from Jammu to Delhi. Thereafter the mortal remains will be taken to their respective hometowns for performing the last rites with full military honours.

“The nation will always remain indebted to the gallant soldiers for their supreme sacrifice in the service of the motherland,” the PRO Defence said.