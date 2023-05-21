Rajouri youth found dead under mysterious circumstances at hotel room in Jammu

The deceased has been identified as Imran Khan (26), son of Mohammed Aslam, resident of Fatehpur, district Rajouri. It was claimed that he was a B. Tech student in Chandigarh.

Sources said that the youth had come to Jammu from his native village in Rajouri. “The youth was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the hotel room when the family reached there after their son was not responding to repeated mobile phone calls,” they said.