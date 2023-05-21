Rajouri youth found dead under mysterious circumstances at hotel room in Jammu

Jammu, May 21: A youth was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Sunday in a hotel room in the Upper Gumat area near Hari Market in Jammu district.
The deceased has been identified as Imran Khan (26), son of Mohammed Aslam, resident of Fatehpur, district Rajouri. It was claimed that he was a B. Tech student in Chandigarh.
Sources said that the youth had come to Jammu from his native village in Rajouri. “The youth was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the hotel room when the family reached there after their son was not responding to repeated mobile phone calls,” they said.
Following the recovery of the youth’s body who died mysteriously, the police also reached the spot and they shifted the body to the GMC Jammu’s mortuary room for legal formalities.
One of the friends who was in the hotel room with the deceased youth is on the run (he is from Batote), and police have launched a manhunt to trace him. Accordingly, an inquest proceeding in this regard has been initiated.
Meanwhile, the family members of the deceased boy have claimed that their son was murdered. “His friend who was accompanying him in the hotel room has been absconding,” they said and added that their son has a head injury and the body of their son was lying under suspicious circumstances.
The family members further said that “We sought CCTV footage from the hotel management which was not provided and it was claimed that it was non-functional. Earlier, hotel employees had declined to accept that their son had taken the room, but when we came with the police again, we found the body of our son in one of the rooms. He had sustained multiple injuries.”
The police seized the record register of the hotel, and the FSL team also collected samples from the hotel room, the family members claimed while speaking to the media.
“An ATM card was seized by the police team, while the hotel staff was unable to reply satisfactorily,” they added.