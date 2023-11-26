Ramban police recover 11 kgs of charas

Ramban, Nov 26: Continuing with its drive against drug trafficking and substance abuse, Ramban police achieved major success by recovering 11 kgs and 300 grams of Charas (cannabis) worth Rs 35 lakhs in the international black market.

In a statement, the police said on the directions of SSP Ramban Mohita Sharma, a police team of police post Ukhral headed by PSI Ishan Sharma laid a special Naka in the Nagetra Senabathi area of Ukhral and recovered 11 kgs 300 grams of Cannabis (Charas) from a Santro Car bearing Registration number JK01Q- 2299.

Police said a case FIR 12of 2023 under section 8/20 NDPS was registered at Police Station Ramsu.

The recovery and seizure were made under the guidance of SHO Police Station Ramsu Inspector Harjeet Singh under the supervision of SDPO Banihal and overall supervision of SSP Ramban.

SDPO Banihal Ajay Jamwal confirmed the report and said that police are on the job of arresting the persons involved in narcotics smuggling