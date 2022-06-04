Ramban resident arrested in Slathia Chowk blast case

Srinagar, June 4: Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested the main accused in the March 10 explosion at Slathia chowk in J&K's Udhampur district in which a person was killed while fifteen others were injured.
Quoting a police officer, news agency KNO reported that the accused whose identity was not immediately known hailing from Ramban district was zeroed in on by the police after police developed some leads.
"Besides, a few more arrests have been made by police in the case who are found involved in the conspiracy and were in touch with handlers who planned this strike," the officer said.
Additional Director General of Police, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh is going to address a press conference in the evening at Jammu PCR where all the details of this development will be shared.