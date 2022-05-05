Ramesh Kumar posted as Div Com Jammu, Sehrish Asgar DC Baramulla as J&K govt orders major administrative reshuffle

According to a government order issued to this effect by the General Administration Department, Langer, who was holding additional charge of Additional Chief Executive Officer, Jammu Metropolitan Region Development Authority, has been transferred and posted as Secretary to the Government, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department, relieving Zubair Ahmad, Commissioner/Secretary Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs of the additional charge of the post.

Sushma Chauhan, IAS officer of the AGMUT:2009 cadre presently on leave, has been asked to report in the General Administration Department after availing leave.

Bhupinder Kumar, Deputy Commissioner, Baramulla, has been transferred and posted as Transport Commissioner, J&K.

Ramesh Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, has been transferred and posted as Divisional Commissioner, Jammu. He shall also hold the charge of the post of Additional Chief Executive Officer, Jammu Metropolitan Region Development Authority, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Avny Lavasa, Commissioner, Jammu Municipal Corporation, holding additional charge of CEO, Special Purpose Vehicle for Jammu City for Implementation of the Smart City Project, under the Smart City Mission, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Jammu.

Anshul Garg, Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board.

Dr. Syed Sehrish Asgar, Mission Director, Rural Livelihood Mission, J&K, holding additional charge of Mission Director, Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Baramulla.

Rahul Yadav, Deputy Commissioner, Kathua, has been transferred and posted as Commissioner, Jammu Municipal Corporation. He shall also hold the charge of the post of CEO, Special Purpose Vehicle for Jammu City for Implementation of the Smart City. Project, under the Smart City Mission, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.