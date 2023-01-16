Rana asks Cong whether it believes in PAGD’s stand on Article 370 abrogation

Jammu, Jan 16: Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today asked the Congress to clarify whether it believes in the stand taken by People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) on the abrogation of the temporary Article 370 of the Constitution of India.
“As the so-called Yatra is entering Jammu and Kashmir, the people here have a right to know whether the Congress stands behind the PAGD’s inappropriate rants over this issue of national importance, as the repeal of the special provision binds the Union Territory with rest of the country, psychologically and emotionally”, Rana said while addressing BJP Karykartas at Ghagwal and Sumb here today.
He added that opposition to the repeal of Article 370 is negating the spirit of the Constitution, as its architect Babasaheb B R Ambedkar had consciously incorporated it as a temporary provision. “By aligning with the PAGD, the Congress is wilfully and contemptuously giving affront to the vision of Baba Saheb. Since Rahul Gandhi is claiming his yatra to be binding the people of the country, the very opposition to repeal of Article 370 amounts to dividing it,” he said, adding that the people of Jammu and Kashmir would be curious to know about the stand of the Congress on this issue.
Devender Rana, during his address, dwelt it detail on the stature India has acquired in the world under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In this context, he referred to hosting of 2023 G-20 summit as a major stride towards India becoming the Vishwaguru. He said the strong leadership of the Prime Minister has given an enviable identity to the nation and a new direction to the world-order. Indians across the world are genuinely feeling a sense of pride with their heads high due to the global acknowledgment of the Prime Minister’s relentless efforts towards upliftment of humanity in terms of sharing the lifesaving vaccine during the pandemic times, evacuation of people from various strife prone zones and coming to the rescue of neighbours like Sri Lanka at their hour of crisis.