Rana asks Cong whether it believes in PAGD’s stand on Article 370 abrogation

“As the so-called Yatra is entering Jammu and Kashmir, the people here have a right to know whether the Congress stands behind the PAGD’s inappropriate rants over this issue of national importance, as the repeal of the special provision binds the Union Territory with rest of the country, psychologically and emotionally”, Rana said while addressing BJP Karykartas at Ghagwal and Sumb here today.

He added that opposition to the repeal of Article 370 is negating the spirit of the Constitution, as its architect Babasaheb B R Ambedkar had consciously incorporated it as a temporary provision. “By aligning with the PAGD, the Congress is wilfully and contemptuously giving affront to the vision of Baba Saheb. Since Rahul Gandhi is claiming his yatra to be binding the people of the country, the very opposition to repeal of Article 370 amounts to dividing it,” he said, adding that the people of Jammu and Kashmir would be curious to know about the stand of the Congress on this issue.