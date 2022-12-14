Rana calls for promoting Dev-Vani Sanskrit in J&K

Jammu, Dec 14: Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today emphasised the societal role in promoting Sanskrit, the basis of all languages, and advocated for making it mandatory for students from class one so that they remain rooted to their heritage.
“For promoting Dev-Vani Sanskrit, we have to follow the path of Dr. Uttam Chand Shastri Pathak”, Devender Rana said while speaking at a mega function at Showa Mata Ranjan Jandial Jammu, held to commemorate the birth of Dev-Vani Sanskrit scholar Dr Uttamchand Pathak , a press note said.
Rana recalled the invaluable contribution of the great scholar in the promotion and development of Sanskrit across India and said the devotion and dedication of Dr Uttam Chand Shastri Pathak gave impetus to the language. It is because of his tireless and missionary efforts that the pass outs of his institution have attained excellence in their career development and are currently holding important positions in the UT and Central governments.
He expressed happiness that the mission of Dr Uttam Chand Shastri Pathaki in promoting Dev-Vani Sanskrit in Jammu and Kashmir is being carried forward by Chudamani Sanskrit Sansthan with renewed vigour and sense of purpose. He wished the mission all the success, hoping the generations to come will benefit from the richness of this great language.