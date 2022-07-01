Rana calls for united effort for harmonious societal growth

Jammu, July 1: Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana on Friday called for a united effort for harmonious growth of the society. He said that the bonds of amity and brotherhood need to be further strengthened to make this world a better place to live in.
According to a press note, he was speaking at a congregation, held to mark the weeklong recitation of Bhajjans and Kirtans in praise of Lord Vishnu at Bawa Talab here. Rana said that promotion of harmonious society holds the key to creating an enabling environment for peace and progress of mankind.
Suresh Shastri also addressed the congregation .
The senior BJP leader said that the congregation being held at the iconic place of Bawa Talab reminds of the glorious ethos of Dogras, who are the proud inheritors of great cultural heritage. He described Jammu as the proud land of warriors and farmers and paid tribute to Baba Jitto, recalling the supreme sacrifice of the legendary peasant in fight against feudalism.
“We are the inheritors of the revolutionary farmers who fought relentlessly for the just cause of the farming community and the great warriors who have offered valuable sacrifices for the integrity and sovereignty of the nation,” Devender Rana said.