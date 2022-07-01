Rana calls for united effort for harmonious societal growth

Jammu, July 1: Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana on Friday called for a united effort for harmonious growth of the society. He said that the bonds of amity and brotherhood need to be further strengthened to make this world a better place to live in.

According to a press note, he was speaking at a congregation, held to mark the weeklong recitation of Bhajjans and Kirtans in praise of Lord Vishnu at Bawa Talab here. Rana said that promotion of harmonious society holds the key to creating an enabling environment for peace and progress of mankind.